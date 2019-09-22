Comparing of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

This is a contrast between The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 43 10.95 N/A 1.79 26.86 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.79 N/A 0.98 17.15

Demonstrates The Blackstone Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. The Blackstone Group Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Solar Senior Capital Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Blackstone Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Blackstone Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.16% for The Blackstone Group Inc. with average price target of $51.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Blackstone Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 22.35% respectively. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. has stronger performance than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Solar Senior Capital Ltd. on 11 of the 10 factors.