Comparing of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 44 4.14 859.32M 3.93 11.94 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1,951,669,316.38% 10.8% 1.2% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a consensus price target of $46.33, and a 4.04% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 40.23%. About 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend while Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.