Comparing of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and 57161 (NYSE:APF)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and 57161 (NYSE:APF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|48
|2.72
|N/A
|3.93
|11.94
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and 57161 (NYSE:APF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|0.00%
|10.8%
|1.2%
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and 57161 are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|57161
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has an average price target of $47.5, and a 3.69% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.24% of 57161 are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares. Comparatively, 5.23% are 57161’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|-0.38%
|5.51%
|-5.08%
|-10.68%
|-12.23%
|-0.32%
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors 57161.
