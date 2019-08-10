Comparing of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and 57161 (NYSE:APF)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and 57161 (NYSE:APF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 48 2.72 N/A 3.93 11.94 57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and 57161 (NYSE:APF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% 57161 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and 57161 are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 57161 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has an average price target of $47.5, and a 3.69% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.24% of 57161 are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares. Comparatively, 5.23% are 57161’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% 57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors 57161.