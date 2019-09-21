Comparing of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Since The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) are part of the Foreign Regional Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited 34 3.18 N/A 3.50 8.97 Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.68 13.38

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited 0.00% 21.5% 1.7% Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0.00% 19.5% 1.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited 0 2 1 2.33 Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a consensus price target of $38.33, and a 23.92% upside potential. On the other hand, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s potential upside is 61.87% and its average price target is $13.5. The data provided earlier shows that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. appears more favorable than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 24.1% respectively. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s share held by insiders are 19.01%. Competitively, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has 52.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited -5.7% -7.56% -20.73% -12.55% -36.12% 0.26% Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. -7.01% -2.66% 7.27% -9.69% 12.71% 2.07%

For the past year The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited beats on 6 of the 10 factors Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, and vehicle loans, as well as credit cards. The company also provides investment banking, cash management, consortium, custody and bookkeeping, asset management, and private banking services, as well as electronic payment means services. In addition, it offers property, casualty, and life insurance products; reinsurance products; pension plans; consumer finance credit; and capitalization, leasing, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operated a network of 5,103 branches and client service branches (CSBs), which included 3,653 branches in Brazil; 135 digital branches; 766 CSBs in Brazil; and 549 branches and CSBs in Latin America, as well as operated 46,175 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.