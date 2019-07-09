Comparing of The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) and Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp Inc. 9 1.83 N/A 1.60 6.08 Select Bancorp Inc. 12 4.26 N/A 0.89 13.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Bancorp Inc. and Select Bancorp Inc. Select Bancorp Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Bancorp Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Select Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 1.6% Select Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.2% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.28 shows that The Bancorp Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Select Bancorp Inc.’s 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.26 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.4% of The Bancorp Inc. shares and 47.9% of Select Bancorp Inc. shares. The Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3% of Select Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bancorp Inc. -3.57% 14.24% 12.78% -7.7% -11.32% 21.98% Select Bancorp Inc. -0.09% -2.17% -1.18% -3.06% -9.92% -5.33%

For the past year The Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Select Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.