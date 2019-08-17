Comparing of The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) and CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) and CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM). The two are both Farm Products companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Andersons Inc. 31 0.14 N/A 1.09 24.61 CHS Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Andersons Inc. and CHS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Andersons Inc. and CHS Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Andersons Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.1% CHS Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Andersons Inc. and CHS Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 35.47%. Insiders owned roughly 3% of The Andersons Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Andersons Inc. 0.64% -1.4% -17.46% -22.62% -21.78% -10.17% CHS Inc. -0.38% 0.84% 1.04% 1.82% -2.01% 9.35%

For the past year The Andersons Inc. had bearish trend while CHS Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Andersons Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CHS Inc.

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it is involved in the marketing of grains and oilseeds; and manufacture and sale of seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined fuels comprising ethanol and dried distillers grains with solubles, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products including, methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged frying oils, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and other food products. Additionally, it offers open account financing services; cooperative associations with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs; commodity risk management services to agricultural producers and commercial agribusinesses; and property and casualty insurance products, surety bonds, safety resources, employment services, and group benefits to agribusiness, construction, energy, and processing industries. The company also engages in the wheat milling activities. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.