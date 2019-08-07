Comparing of The Allstate Corporation (ALL) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)

We will be comparing the differences between The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Allstate Corporation 97 0.83 N/A 6.91 15.55 FedNat Holding Company 16 0.41 N/A 0.27 45.58

Table 1 demonstrates The Allstate Corporation and FedNat Holding Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FedNat Holding Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Allstate Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Allstate Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than FedNat Holding Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Allstate Corporation and FedNat Holding Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Allstate Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.1% FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.7% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

The Allstate Corporation has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. FedNat Holding Company has a 0.74 beta and it is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Allstate Corporation and FedNat Holding Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Allstate Corporation 1 3 3 2.43 FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00

The Allstate Corporation has a 4.80% upside potential and an average price target of $108.29. Meanwhile, FedNat Holding Company’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 85.04%. Based on the results given earlier, FedNat Holding Company is looking more favorable than The Allstate Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.5% of The Allstate Corporation shares and 70.2% of FedNat Holding Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of The Allstate Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, FedNat Holding Company has 10.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Allstate Corporation 5.21% 4.12% 9.59% 22.97% 13.54% 29.98% FedNat Holding Company 0.08% -11.36% -23.28% -31.56% -46.23% -37.3%

For the past year The Allstate Corporation had bullish trend while FedNat Holding Company had bearish trend.

Summary

The Allstate Corporation beats FedNat Holding Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.