Comparing of The Allstate Corporation (ALL) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Allstate Corporation 99 0.83 N/A 6.91 15.55 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 60 1.05 N/A 0.41 154.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has lower revenue and earnings than The Allstate Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Allstate Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Allstate Corporation and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Allstate Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.1% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

The Allstate Corporation is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.81. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited on the other hand, has 0.36 beta which makes it 64.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Allstate Corporation and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Allstate Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 0 3 3.00

The Allstate Corporation’s average price target is $108, while its potential upside is 2.07%. Meanwhile, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s average price target is $72, while its potential upside is 12.41%. Based on the data given earlier, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is looking more favorable than The Allstate Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.5% of The Allstate Corporation shares and 92.1% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares. About 0.2% of The Allstate Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Allstate Corporation 5.21% 4.12% 9.59% 22.97% 13.54% 29.98% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 4.38% 5.68% 11.58% 14.91% 12.47% 23.3%

For the past year The Allstate Corporation was more bullish than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

Summary

The Allstate Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.