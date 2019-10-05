Comparing of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Both The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
|2
|0.00
|39.87M
|-0.26
|0.00
|Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
|315
|0.00
|4.66M
|-2.05
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Alkaline Water Company Inc. and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
|2,296,394,424.61%
|-147.4%
|-71.7%
|Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
|1,478,285.70%
|-3.5%
|-0.4%
Risk & Volatility
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is 200.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3 beta. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has a 0.77 beta and it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 100.00%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 7.8% of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares and 52.3% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. shares. 4.1% are The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.77% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
|4.52%
|-19.57%
|-16.29%
|-46.38%
|8.82%
|-40.13%
|Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
|1.12%
|-5.66%
|-10.57%
|38.62%
|105.41%
|65.48%
For the past year The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has -40.13% weaker performance while Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has 65.48% stronger performance.
Summary
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
