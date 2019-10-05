Comparing of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Both The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 2 0.00 39.87M -0.26 0.00 Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 315 0.00 4.66M -2.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Alkaline Water Company Inc. and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 2,296,394,424.61% -147.4% -71.7% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 1,478,285.70% -3.5% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is 200.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3 beta. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has a 0.77 beta and it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 100.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.8% of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares and 52.3% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. shares. 4.1% are The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.77% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 4.52% -19.57% -16.29% -46.38% 8.82% -40.13% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 1.12% -5.66% -10.57% 38.62% 105.41% 65.48%

For the past year The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has -40.13% weaker performance while Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has 65.48% stronger performance.

Summary

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.