Comparing of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

As Biotechnology businesses, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 4918.25 N/A -2.30 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.60 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TG Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.16 beta indicates that TG Therapeutics Inc. is 116.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Trevena Inc.’s 2.52 beta is the reason why it is 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Trevena Inc. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Trevena Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 112.64%. Competitively the consensus target price of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 239.81% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Trevena Inc. looks more robust than TG Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.5% and 26%. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.