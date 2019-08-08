Comparing of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Both TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4322.01 N/A -2.15 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Synthorx Inc. which has a 22.2 Current Ratio and a 22.2 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.5, and a 163.16% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 102.02% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Synthorx Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors TG Therapeutics Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.