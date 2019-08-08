Comparing of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Both TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|4322.01
|N/A
|-2.15
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-308.9%
|-146.5%
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
Liquidity
TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Synthorx Inc. which has a 22.2 Current Ratio and a 22.2 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
TG Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.5, and a 163.16% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 102.02% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Synthorx Inc., analysts view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.09%
|-16.13%
|-3.85%
|72.98%
|-31.28%
|82.68%
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance.
Summary
Synthorx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors TG Therapeutics Inc.
TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
