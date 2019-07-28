Comparing of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

As Biotechnology companies, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|4380.41
|N/A
|-2.30
|0.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|4
|2.10
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-213.2%
|-130.9%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 11.3 and 11.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given TG Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 138.74% for TG Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $17.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
TG Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.5% and 72.4%. About 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|-14.18%
|-11.25%
|52.61%
|26.71%
|-49.13%
|71.22%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-11.54%
|-0.72%
|-25.27%
|-49.7%
|-69.08%
|-2.36%
For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.
TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.