Comparing of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

As Biotechnology companies, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4380.41 N/A -2.30 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.10 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 11.3 and 11.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given TG Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 138.74% for TG Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $17.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.5% and 72.4%. About 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.