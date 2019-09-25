Comparing of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

As Biotechnology companies, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3572.02 N/A -2.15 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 23 9.52 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of TG Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 132.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Radius Health Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 249.04% upside potential. Competitively Radius Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, with potential upside of 20.31%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Radius Health Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.