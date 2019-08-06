Comparing of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Both TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3890.38 N/A -2.15 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TG Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Gamida Cell Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 168.82% and an $17.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

On 5 of the 8 factors TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.