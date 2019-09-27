Comparing of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

We will be comparing the differences between TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|61.39M
|-2.15
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|13.66M
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|951,782,945.74%
|-308.9%
|-146.5%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|279,854,950.73%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 271.75%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.09%
|-16.13%
|-3.85%
|72.98%
|-31.28%
|82.68%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
