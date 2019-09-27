Comparing of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

We will be comparing the differences between TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 61.39M -2.15 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 13.66M -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 951,782,945.74% -308.9% -146.5% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 279,854,950.73% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 271.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.