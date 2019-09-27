Comparing of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Since TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 61.39M -2.15 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 945,916,795.07% -308.9% -146.5% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 88,536,018.59% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk and Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 2.67 beta which is 167.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 271.75% upside potential and an average target price of $20. Competitively the average target price of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is $23, which is potential 55.30% upside. Based on the data given earlier, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59% and 23.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.