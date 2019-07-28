Comparing of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4380.41 N/A -2.30 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.81 N/A 2.73 24.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has TG Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.16 shows that TG Therapeutics Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 138.74% at a $17.5 average target price. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $85 average target price and a 42.26% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that TG Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 63.5% respectively. About 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats TG Therapeutics Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.