Comparing of TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) and Its Rivals

We are comparing TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of TFS Financial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand TFS Financial Corporation has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has TFS Financial Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.70% 0.60% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing TFS Financial Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial Corporation N/A 17 59.47 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

TFS Financial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for TFS Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 1.40 2.58

The rivals have a potential upside of 4.33%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TFS Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TFS Financial Corporation -1.91% 0.34% 10.39% 7.42% 11.69% 11.35% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year TFS Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

TFS Financial Corporation is 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.18. In other hand, TFS Financial Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TFS Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TFS Financial Corporation’s competitors beat on 4 of the 5 factors TFS Financial Corporation.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.