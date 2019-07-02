Comparing of TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial Corporation 17 16.35 N/A 0.30 56.63 First Financial Bancorp. 25 4.12 N/A 1.91 12.66

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TFS Financial Corporation and First Financial Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than TFS Financial Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. TFS Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than First Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TFS Financial Corporation and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.6% First Financial Bancorp. 0.00% 8.1% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

TFS Financial Corporation is 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.21 beta. First Financial Bancorp.’s 1.2 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for TFS Financial Corporation and First Financial Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, First Financial Bancorp.’s potential upside is 21.40% and its average price target is $29.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93% of TFS Financial Corporation shares and 76.6% of First Financial Bancorp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of TFS Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of First Financial Bancorp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TFS Financial Corporation 0.18% 4.76% 2.51% 11.5% 14.32% 6.39% First Financial Bancorp. -3.09% -1.19% -12.02% -9.41% -24.06% 1.81%

For the past year TFS Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than First Financial Bancorp.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats TFS Financial Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.