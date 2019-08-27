Comparing of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

As Restaurants companies, Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse Inc. 57 1.42 N/A 2.14 25.83 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 76 5.07 N/A 2.77 28.97

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Texas Roadhouse Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Roadhouse Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Texas Roadhouse Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 10.2% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Texas Roadhouse Inc. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Texas Roadhouse Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Texas Roadhouse Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Texas Roadhouse Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s average target price is $64.75, while its potential upside is 27.14%. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $84.8 average target price and a 2.68% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Texas Roadhouse Inc. appears more favorable than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Texas Roadhouse Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 90.2% respectively. Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. Competitively, 0.4% are Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Roadhouse Inc. 1.81% 3.95% 5.44% -10.53% -16.43% -7.49% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. -1.2% 0.7% 8.99% 17.3% 16.38% 25.02%

For the past year Texas Roadhouse Inc. had bearish trend while Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Texas Roadhouse Inc.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company operates through four segments: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 31, 2016, it had 12,258 DunkinÂ’ Donuts points of distribution and 7,822 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.