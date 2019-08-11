Comparing of Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) and The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

As Real Estate Development businesses, Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) and The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Pacific Land Trust 769 11.87 N/A 39.37 20.25 The St. Joe Company 17 11.38 N/A 0.52 37.29

In table 1 we can see Texas Pacific Land Trust and The St. Joe Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The St. Joe Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Texas Pacific Land Trust. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than The St. Joe Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Pacific Land Trust 0.00% 132.1% 112.6% The St. Joe Company 0.00% 6.5% 3.8%

Risk and Volatility

Texas Pacific Land Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Competitively, The St. Joe Company’s 4.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Texas Pacific Land Trust and The St. Joe Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.4% and 95.1%. About 3.9% of Texas Pacific Land Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are The St. Joe Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Pacific Land Trust 6.83% -1.86% -0.55% 15.51% 9.29% 48.05% The St. Joe Company 4.45% 9.82% 10.26% 25.51% 10.57% 46.09%

For the past year Texas Pacific Land Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than The St. Joe Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Texas Pacific Land Trust beats The St. Joe Company.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida. The company operates in five segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Leasing Operations, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops primary and resort residential communities. It primarily sells developed home sites and parcels of entitled undeveloped lots. The Commercial Real Estate segment plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial operating properties for retail, office, hotel, multi-family, and industrial uses. It also provides development opportunities for national, regional, and local retailers, as well as other strategic partners; and develops commercial parcels within or near existing residential developments, and industrial and commerce parks. The Resorts and Leisure segment owns and operates the WaterColor Inn and Resort, vacation rentals, golf courses, a beach club, marinas, and other related resort amenities; and manages The Pearl Hotel. The Leasing Operations segment owns, manages, and leases retail and commercial properties, such as small retail shopping centers. The Forestry segment manages timber holdings; and grows and sells saw timber, wood fiber, and forest products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 115,000 acres in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in WaterSound, Florida.