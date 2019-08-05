Comparing of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) and QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Both Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) and QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 60 2.98 N/A 6.12 10.28 QCR Holdings Inc. 34 2.91 N/A 3.05 12.55

Table 1 demonstrates Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and QCR Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. QCR Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and QCR Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.1% QCR Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.78 beta means Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s volatility is 78.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, QCR Holdings Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and QCR Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 QCR Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$65.63 is Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 18.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and QCR Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 60.4%. 0.7% are Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% are QCR Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 1.21% 2.83% -1.96% 5.04% -31.34% 23.17% QCR Holdings Inc. 3.83% 10.13% 12.96% 11.9% -12.55% 19.23%

For the past year Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than QCR Holdings Inc.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. beats QCR Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. It accepts deposits, and invests in loans/leases and securities. The companyÂ’s deposits include noninterest and interest bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it is involved in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. The company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.