Comparing of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) and Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT)

As Drug Manufacturers – Other companies, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) and Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 13 0.40 N/A -3.42 0.00 Summit Therapeutics plc 2 0.00 N/A 1.23 1.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 0.00% -24.7% -5.6% Summit Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Summit Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 3 5 2 2.20 Summit Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s average price target is $13.1, while its potential upside is 104.37%. Competitively the average price target of Summit Therapeutics plc is $2, which is potential 57.48% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited appears more favorable than Summit Therapeutics plc, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Summit Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.8% and 9%. Insiders owned 2.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares. Comparatively, Summit Therapeutics plc has 48.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited -0.88% -14.91% -47.93% -60.37% -66.58% -48.57% Summit Therapeutics plc -3.94% 0.76% -18.01% 1.54% -44.3% 14.78%

For the past year Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has -48.57% weaker performance while Summit Therapeutics plc has 14.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Summit Therapeutics plc beats Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides branded specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications, as well as the womenÂ’s health, oncology, and other specialty businesses. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for multiple sclerosis; Azilect for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease; and Nuvigil for the treatment of excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and certain other disorders. This segmentÂ’s products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Treanda/Bendeka, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. This segment also offers a portfolio of products in the womenÂ’s health category, which includes ParaGard, Plan B One-Step, and OTC/Rx, as well as other products. The company has collaboration arrangements with Attenukine, Procter & Gamble Company, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.