Comparing of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 53.93M -1.32 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.97M -3.73 0.00

Demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 962,451,368.81% -80% -60.2% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,084,206,230.44% -458.3% -163.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.23 beta means Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 123.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.