Comparing of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -1.37 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1,093.06% at a $5.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.3% and 0%. Insiders held 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.