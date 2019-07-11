Comparing of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.37
|N/A
|-1.37
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1,093.06% at a $5.5 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.3% and 0%. Insiders held 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.85%
|-22.89%
|-26.75%
|-59.49%
|-76.24%
|-22.21%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|13.36%
|7.61%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-30.36%
For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
