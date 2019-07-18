Comparing of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

We are comparing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.22 N/A -1.37 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk & Volatility

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 184.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.84. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 1.7 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 1,233.33%. On the other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 337.50% and its consensus target price is $12.25. The data provided earlier shows that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Caladrius Biosciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.3% and 7.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.