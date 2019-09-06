Comparing of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU)

Both Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla Inc. 244 1.65 N/A -3.81 0.00 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. 14 0.00 N/A 2.32 5.69

Table 1 highlights Tesla Inc. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tesla Inc. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla Inc. 0.00% -21.8% -3.4% Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tesla Inc. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla Inc. 6 4 8 2.44 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Tesla Inc. has a consensus price target of $294.84, and a 28.43% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tesla Inc. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 59.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Tesla Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tesla Inc. -8.79% 6.36% 3.25% -21.75% -16.74% -27.4% Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. -6.59% -5.18% -3.18% -14.35% -14.65% 1.11%

For the past year Tesla Inc. had bearish trend while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. beats Tesla Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. It primarily offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. The company also provides electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers; and services for electric vehicles through its 135 company-owned service centers and Service Plus locations, as well as through Tesla Ranger mobile technicians. It sells its products through a network of company-owned stores and galleries, as well as through Internet. In addition, the company offers energy storage products, such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery systems for use in homes, commercial facilities, and utility sites. Further, the company designs, manufactures, installs, maintains, leases, and sells solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers through a sales organization that include specialized internal call centers, outside sales force, a channel partner network, and a customer referral program, as well as through selected Tesla stores. Additionally, it sells renewable electricity generated by solar energy systems to customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand. The company also produces and sells lighting components, body control units, suspensions, shock absorbers, electronic systems, exhaust systems, powertrain components, engine control units, plastic molding components, and after-market products under the Magneti Marelli brand name. In addition, it offers cast iron components for engines, gearboxes, transmissions and suspension systems, aluminum cylinder heads, and engine blocks under the Teksid brand; and designs and produces industrial automation systems and related products for the automotive industry under the Comau brand name. Further, the company provides retail and dealer financings; and factoring services. The company sells its products directly, or through distributors and dealers in approximately 140 countries. The company was formerly known as Fiat S.p.A. and changed its name to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in October 2014. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.