Comparing of Teradyne Inc. (TER) and Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) and Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) compete with each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne Inc. 55 1.95 169.00M 2.31 24.16 Veeco Instruments Inc. 11 -0.86 47.81M -8.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Teradyne Inc. and Veeco Instruments Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne Inc. 304,559,380.07% 28.2% 16.2% Veeco Instruments Inc. 445,158,286.78% -80.7% -41.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.59 shows that Teradyne Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Teradyne Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Veeco Instruments Inc. are 3.3 and 2.3 respectively. Teradyne Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Veeco Instruments Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Teradyne Inc. shares and 98.2% of Veeco Instruments Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Teradyne Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.4% of Veeco Instruments Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teradyne Inc. -3.81% 14.13% 14.34% 51.03% 28.94% 77.6% Veeco Instruments Inc. -4.57% -3.72% -1.16% 21.53% -16.42% 60.73%

For the past year Teradyne Inc. has stronger performance than Veeco Instruments Inc.

Summary

Teradyne Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Veeco Instruments Inc.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. This segment serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The companyÂ’s System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. Its Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robots for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, and LTE-A technologies; modular wireless test instruments for design verification test and production testing of wireless components; lab-in-a-box zSeries solution for design verification of RF power amplifier and smart device RF front end modules; and test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports thin film process equipment to make light emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), power electronics, wireless devices, hard disk drives (HDDs), and semiconductor devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; precision surface processing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and other deposition and industrial products, as well as support services. The company sells its products to LED, MEMS, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.