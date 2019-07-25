Comparing of Teradata Corporation (TDC) and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC), both competing one another are Data Storage Devices companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata Corporation 41 2.02 N/A 0.17 212.66 Western Digital Corporation 46 0.93 N/A 0.42 108.05

Table 1 highlights Teradata Corporation and Western Digital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Western Digital Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Teradata Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Teradata Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata Corporation 0.00% 5.2% 1.2% Western Digital Corporation 0.00% 1.8% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Teradata Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Western Digital Corporation on the other hand, has 1.53 beta which makes it 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Teradata Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Western Digital Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Western Digital Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teradata Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Teradata Corporation and Western Digital Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Western Digital Corporation 3 1 4 2.50

Competitively Western Digital Corporation has a consensus price target of $48.94, with potential downside of -14.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Teradata Corporation and Western Digital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26.7% and 85.5% respectively. 1.1% are Teradata Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Western Digital Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teradata Corporation -4.61% -16.37% -20.56% -2.31% -3.16% -4.09% Western Digital Corporation -2.59% -12.28% -4.61% -0.52% -43.92% 23.05%

For the past year Teradata Corporation has -4.09% weaker performance while Western Digital Corporation has 23.05% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Western Digital Corporation beats Teradata Corporation.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services for data warehousing, big data, and tools for data integration, data discovery, and business intelligence. The company offers hybrid cloud solutions that deliver an end-to-end analytical ecosystem across hybrid cloud architecture, as well as enable to manage and access data across various deployment options, including software on public cloud, managed cloud, and hybrid cloud solutions. It also provides analytic business consulting, and IP capture and management services. In addition, the company offers ecosystem architecture consulting services, which enable customers to build an optimized analytical ecosystem independent of technology, leveraging Teradata, open source, and other commercial solutions; and customer support services, such as installation, maintenance, monitoring, back-up, and recovery services. It serves various industries comprising banking/financial services, communications, energy, government, insurance and healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, retail, travel and transportation logistics, and utilities. The company has strategic partnerships with Accenture Limited, Capgemini Group, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Deloitte LLP, International Business Machines Corporation, and Wipro Limited. Teradata Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. The company also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes. In addition, it offers NAND-flash embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, automotive, IoT, and connected home applications; NAND-flash memory wafers; and custom embedded solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions that combine NAND-flash and mobile dynamic random-access memory in an integrated package. Further, it provides client solutions that consist of HDDs and SSDs embedded into external storage products; removable cards for use in mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, still cameras, action video cameras, and security surveillance systems; USB flash drives used in computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products. Additionally, the company licenses its intellectual property. It sells its products under the HGST, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors, resellers, cloud infrastructure players, and retailers. It serves storage subsystem suppliers, OEMs, Internet and social media infrastructure players, and PC and Mac OEMs. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.