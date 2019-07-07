Comparing of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZACU) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 15.79 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.33% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares and 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 28.79% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 1.96% 3.38% 0% 0% 3.28% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 1.31% 1.6% 4.34% 8.63% 5.25% 9.29%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.