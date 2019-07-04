Comparing of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZACU) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

This is a contrast between Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 23.03 N/A 0.49 27.02

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.33% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 28.79% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 1.96% 3.38% 0% 0% 3.28% Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Clough Global Equity Fund beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.