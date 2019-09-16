Comparing of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares and 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|2.37%
|3.97%
|6.33%
|5.26%
|1.28%
|7.95%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
