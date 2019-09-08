Comparing of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and 57161 (:)

We will be comparing the differences between Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and 57161 (:) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and 57161.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and 57161 (:)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and 57161 are owned by institutional investors at 27.56% and 65.24% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.23% of 57161’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats 57161 on 3 of the 3 factors.
