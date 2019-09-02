Comparing of Tenneco Inc. (TEN) and Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) and Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco Inc. 17 0.04 N/A -0.62 0.00 Miller Industries Inc. 31 0.44 N/A 2.98 10.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tenneco Inc. and Miller Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco Inc. 0.00% -10% -1.3% Miller Industries Inc. 0.00% 16% 9.7%

Volatility and Risk

Tenneco Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.34. Miller Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenneco Inc. Its rival Miller Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.6 respectively. Miller Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tenneco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Tenneco Inc. and Miller Industries Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Miller Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tenneco Inc. has a 114.11% upside potential and an average price target of $18.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tenneco Inc. and Miller Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 85.2% respectively. Tenneco Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Miller Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenneco Inc. -6.61% -17.67% -57.5% -73.84% -80.22% -67% Miller Industries Inc. 0.71% -1.27% -7.03% 6.01% 22.19% 15.63%

For the past year Tenneco Inc. had bearish trend while Miller Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Miller Industries Inc. beats Tenneco Inc.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. The company also provides transport trailers for moving multiple vehicles, auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brand names. The company sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.