Comparing of Tenneco Inc. (TEN) and Its Competitors

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is a company in the Auto Parts industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tenneco Inc. has 94.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Tenneco Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Tenneco Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco Inc. 0.00% -10.00% -1.30% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Tenneco Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Tenneco Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.64 2.47

$12 is the average price target of Tenneco Inc., with a potential downside of -10.78%. As a group, Auto Parts companies have a potential upside of 40.50%. The analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that Tenneco Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tenneco Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenneco Inc. -6.61% -17.67% -57.5% -73.84% -80.22% -67% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Tenneco Inc. had bearish trend while Tenneco Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenneco Inc. are 1.4 and 0.9. Competitively, Tenneco Inc.’s competitors have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tenneco Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenneco Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Tenneco Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.34. Competitively, Tenneco Inc.’s competitors are 46.21% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Dividends

Tenneco Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tenneco Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Tenneco Inc.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.