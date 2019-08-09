Comparing of Tenneco Inc. (TEN) and Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) and Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco Inc. 20 0.05 N/A -0.62 0.00 Autoliv Inc. 74 0.71 N/A 2.80 25.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tenneco Inc. and Autoliv Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) and Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco Inc. 0.00% -10% -1.3% Autoliv Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.34 beta indicates that Tenneco Inc. is 134.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Autoliv Inc.’s 51.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tenneco Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Autoliv Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Tenneco Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Autoliv Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tenneco Inc. and Autoliv Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Autoliv Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The average target price of Tenneco Inc. is $21.33, with potential upside of 123.58%. On the other hand, Autoliv Inc.’s potential upside is 3.95% and its average target price is $71. Based on the results given earlier, Tenneco Inc. is looking more favorable than Autoliv Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.5% of Tenneco Inc. shares and 47.8% of Autoliv Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Tenneco Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Autoliv Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenneco Inc. -6.61% -17.67% -57.5% -73.84% -80.22% -67% Autoliv Inc. -6.34% 4.04% -6.92% -8.96% -29.31% 2.73%

For the past year Tenneco Inc. has -67% weaker performance while Autoliv Inc. has 2.73% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Autoliv Inc. beats Tenneco Inc.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. The company offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera-based vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors. It primarily serves car manufacturers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.