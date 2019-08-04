Comparing of Tennant Company (TNC) and Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN)

Both Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) and Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennant Company 62 1.15 N/A 1.93 39.35 Milacron Holdings Corp. 14 0.97 N/A 0.68 24.66

Table 1 highlights Tennant Company and Milacron Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Milacron Holdings Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Tennant Company. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Tennant Company’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennant Company 0.00% 11.5% 3.6% Milacron Holdings Corp. 0.00% 6.5% 2%

Volatility and Risk

Tennant Company has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Milacron Holdings Corp. has a 1.8 beta and it is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tennant Company has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Milacron Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Milacron Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tennant Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tennant Company and Milacron Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 0% respectively. 1.7% are Tennant Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Milacron Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennant Company 14.14% 25.51% 18.31% 30.89% -4.74% 46.06% Milacron Holdings Corp. -1.81% 16.78% 17.93% 22.56% -17.65% 41.63%

For the past year Tennant Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Milacron Holdings Corp.

Summary

Tennant Company beats Milacron Holdings Corp. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.