Comparing of Tennant Company (TNC) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennant Company 64 1.09 N/A 1.93 39.35 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 13 0.82 N/A 2.82 3.89

Table 1 demonstrates Tennant Company and Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gates Industrial Corporation plc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tennant Company. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Tennant Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Gates Industrial Corporation plc, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tennant Company and Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennant Company 0.00% 11.5% 3.6% Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tennant Company. Its rival Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2 respectively. Gates Industrial Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tennant Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tennant Company and Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennant Company 0 0 0 0.00 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 2 2.67

Gates Industrial Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 57.07% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.1% of Tennant Company shares and 0% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Tennant Company’s shares. Competitively, Gates Industrial Corporation plc has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennant Company 14.14% 25.51% 18.31% 30.89% -4.74% 46.06% Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.26% -4.36% -31.67% -25.61% -28.65% -17.07%

For the past year Tennant Company had bullish trend while Gates Industrial Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.