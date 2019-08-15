Comparing of Tennant Company (TNC) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Both Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennant Company 63 1.09 N/A 1.93 39.35 Flowserve Corporation 48 1.44 N/A 1.19 42.11

Table 1 highlights Tennant Company and Flowserve Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Flowserve Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Tennant Company. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Tennant Company’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Flowserve Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tennant Company and Flowserve Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennant Company 0.00% 11.5% 3.6% Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Tennant Company has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Flowserve Corporation’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tennant Company. Its rival Flowserve Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.6 respectively. Flowserve Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tennant Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tennant Company and Flowserve Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennant Company 0 0 0 0.00 Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of Flowserve Corporation is $51, which is potential 21.57% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.1% of Tennant Company shares and 0% of Flowserve Corporation shares. Tennant Company’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Flowserve Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennant Company 14.14% 25.51% 18.31% 30.89% -4.74% 46.06% Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59%

For the past year Tennant Company has stronger performance than Flowserve Corporation

Summary

Tennant Company beats Flowserve Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.