Comparing of Tengasco Inc. (TGC) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE)

We are comparing Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 1.26 N/A 0.02 37.10 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.48 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Tengasco Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tengasco Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tengasco Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Sundance Energy Australia Limited on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 308.19% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53% of Tengasco Inc. shares and 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited shares. 1.5% are Tengasco Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89% Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67%

For the past year Tengasco Inc. was less bearish than Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Summary

Tengasco Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.