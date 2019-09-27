Comparing of Tengasco Inc. (TGC) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Both Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 1.18 N/A 0.02 37.10 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.11 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Tengasco Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tengasco Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Risk and Volatility

Tengasco Inc.’s current beta is 0.54 and it happens to be 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kosmos Energy Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.97 beta which makes it 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tengasco Inc. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Tengasco Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tengasco Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 53% and 93.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of Tengasco Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2% are Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67%

For the past year Tengasco Inc. has -21.89% weaker performance while Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 47.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tengasco Inc. beats Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.