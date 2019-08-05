Comparing of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) and Its Competitors

As Hospitals company, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.70% of all Hospitals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Tenet Healthcare Corporation has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.88% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tenet Healthcare Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Healthcare Corporation 0.00% 5.40% 0.00% Industry Average 23.29% 67.27% 7.18%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Tenet Healthcare Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Healthcare Corporation N/A 23 0.00 Industry Average 131.76M 565.77M 40.32

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Tenet Healthcare Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Healthcare Corporation 0 6 1 2.14 Industry Average 2.00 4.33 3.17 2.72

$30.14 is the average price target of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, with a potential upside of 37.12%. The potential upside of the competitors is 74.21%. Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tenet Healthcare Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenet Healthcare Corporation 17.09% 20.26% 10.61% 6.99% -37.03% 37.51% Industry Average 8.10% 12.70% 10.45% 36.23% 42.40% 34.22%

For the past year Tenet Healthcare Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.38 and has 1.28 Quick Ratio. Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenet Healthcare Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a beta of 1.63 and its 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.37 which is 37.44% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Tenet Healthcare Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s rivals beat Tenet Healthcare Corporation.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The companyÂ’s general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. It also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; physical therapy, orthopedic, oncology, and outpatient services; tertiary care services, including open-heart surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosciences; quaternary care in heart, liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants areas; tertiary and quaternary pediatric, and burn services; and limb-salvaging vascular procedures, acute level 1 trauma services, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging technology, and telemedicine access for various medical specialties. In addition, the company offers ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, and short-stay surgical hospitals, as well as AspenÂ’s hospitals and clinics; healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management and value-based care solutions; and microhospitals, physician practices, and health plans. Further, it provides accounts receivable and health information management, and revenue integrity and patient financial services; patient communications and engagement services; and clinical integration, financial risk management, and population health management services. As of February 27, 2017, the company operated 80 general acute care hospitals, 20 short-stay surgical hospitals, and approximately 470 outpatient centers, as well as 239 ambulatory surgery, 34 urgent care, and 21 imaging centers in the United States; and 9 private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.