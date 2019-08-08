Comparing of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

As Biotechnology companies, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 32.39 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk and Volatility

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.17 beta is the reason why it is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 11 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $40.5, while its potential upside is 49.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.73%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.