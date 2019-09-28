Comparing of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

This is a contrast between Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 6.35M -7.65 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 4.41M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 505,452,519.30% -175.2% -156.5% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 37,821,612.35% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11 and 11 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 182.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.2% and 0%. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.73%. Competitively, 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.