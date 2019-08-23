Comparing of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

We are contrasting Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 13.00 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.4 beta means Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. MacroGenics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.3 beta which makes it 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 while its Quick Ratio is 11. On the competitive side is, MacroGenics Inc. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, MacroGenics Inc.’s consensus target price is $29, while its potential upside is 91.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.2% and 95.8%. Insiders held 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MacroGenics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.