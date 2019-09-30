Comparing of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 6.35M -7.65 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 41.76M -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 505,613,504.26% -175.2% -156.5% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 136,470,588,235.29% -321.9% -158.6%

Risk and Volatility

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.31 beta which makes it 131.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 11. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.