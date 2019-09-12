Comparing of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

We are contrasting Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.38 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Volatility and Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11 and 11 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.