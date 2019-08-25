Comparing of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

This is a contrast between Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1211.53 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 37.50% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.