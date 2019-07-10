Comparing of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

As Biotechnology companies, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00 Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.3% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares and 85% of Allakos Inc. shares. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.73%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 17.35% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -20.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Allakos Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.