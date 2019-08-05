Comparing of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Since Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable Holdings Inc. 30 7.65 N/A -0.84 0.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 113 16.42 N/A 2.78 47.50

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tenable Holdings Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tenable Holdings Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -20.5% Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tenable Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Aspen Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Tenable Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aspen Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Tenable Holdings Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Aspen Technology Inc. has a consensus price target of $116.5, with potential downside of -9.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.9% of Tenable Holdings Inc. shares and 99.92% of Aspen Technology Inc. shares. 1.8% are Tenable Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Aspen Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenable Holdings Inc. -19.99% -12.62% -20.62% -7.9% -15.68% 12.93% Aspen Technology Inc. -3.54% 4.06% 9.49% 37.49% 38.8% 60.46%

For the past year Tenable Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aspen Technology Inc.

Summary

Aspen Technology Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Tenable Holdings Inc.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.